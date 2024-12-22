Aries: A smile can work wonders as a remedy for depression. Business profits are likely to bring happiness to many traders and entrepreneurs today. It's an ideal day to grab attention effortlessly. If you're planning a romantic outing, pay special attention to your attire, as inappropriate clothing might upset your partner. At work, your seniors might surprise you with their supportive behaviour. You may feel drawn toward charity or social work today—dedicating your time to a noble cause could make a significant impact. However, a misunderstanding with your spouse might arise if you forget to share something important with them. Remedy: Incorporate more yellow-coloured foods like turmeric, saffron, or pumpkin into your meals to improve understanding and harmony with your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 p.m.