Aries: Today, you’ll be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the usual time. However, be mindful of your expenses to avoid financial difficulties in the future. Your spouse’s health may require attention, which could cause some concern. Personal relationships may feel fragile, so take time to reflect on your shortcomings and work on self-improvement. You might see an unexpected side of your partner today, but love remains the strongest force—express your feelings in a way that strengthens your bond and deepens trust. Remedy: Keeping fruit-bearing plants at home can bring positivity and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.