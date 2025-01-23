Aries: Make sure to give your body the rest it needs to recharge, as ignoring fatigue could lead to negative thoughts. If you have surplus money, consider investing it in real estate. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring you immense joy. Your charm will work in your favour today. At work, focus on improving your performance and approach to avoid creating a negative impression in the eyes of your boss. If you’ve been criticized for not spending enough time with your family, you might plan to make it up to them. However, an unexpected task may disrupt your plans. On the bright side, you will feel a deep connection with your spouse today, realizing the true meaning of the vows you took during marriage. Your partner is truly your soulmate. Remedy: Wearing cream or white-coloured shoes will bring luck and positivity to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.