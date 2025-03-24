Aries: Good health thrives when happiness is shared with others. Those who made financial investments in the past may see gains today. A family member's behaviour might cause you distress, but open communication can help resolve issues. Seeking personal guidance will strengthen your relationships. Work-life appears to be smooth, but you may find yourself occupied with unimportant tasks. On the romantic front, your partner may express their love in an intense way. Remedy: Applying a saffron mark on the forehead can bring harmony to the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.