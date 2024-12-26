Aries: Don't let minor issues weigh on your mind. Connections with people you know could open doors to new income opportunities. Stay cautious with both friends and strangers. An unexpected romantic encounter may brighten your mood. Keep an eye on your surroundings—someone might try to claim credit for your hard work today. It's time to address pending problems; start positively and take the first step today. Your spouse may win your heart again today, reminding you why they deserve your love. Remedy: Worship a lead idol of your personal deity to boost your career and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.