Aries: Minor tensions and differences of opinion may leave you feeling irritated and uneasy. If you’ve borrowed money, repayment might become unavoidable, potentially straining your finances. Spend some quality time with your family to relax and ease your mind. While you may plan an outing with your partner today, unexpected work may disrupt your plans, leading to a possible argument. However, your creative efforts will impress others and earn you significant praise. Use your free time to socialize and indulge in activities you love most. You’ll feel cherished and supported by your life partner today. Remedy: Offer jaggery and gram (chana) as Prasad to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.