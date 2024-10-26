Aries: Your tendency to focus excessively on challenges and exaggerate them may weaken your inner strength. Those who invested money based on the advice of an unfamiliar source are likely to see gains today. It’s a fantastic day to soak in the attention you’ve been craving—so many things are on your plate that choosing where to focus might feel overwhelming. However, an unexpected shift in your romantic mood could leave you feeling unsettled. Traveling may not be favorable today, and outside interference could strain your relationship with your spouse. On the bright side, spending time chatting with friends can lift your spirits and drive away boredom. Remedy: Incorporate more jaggery and lentils into your diet to enhance harmony and joy in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.