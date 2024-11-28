Aries: Maintain patience, as your consistent efforts combined with practical wisdom and understanding will pave the way for success. For those who are employed, financial stability may feel out of reach due to past overspending. However, the love and care of elders and family members will provide emotional support. A sudden shift in your romantic mood could leave you feeling unsettled. Zodiac natives are advised to speak cautiously at work, as over-sharing might harm their professional reputation. Businesspeople may face potential losses due to an older investment. Students may struggle to focus on their studies and could waste valuable time with friends. Additionally, challenges in your marital relationship might leave you feeling uneasy. Remedy: Offer Dhruva grass at a Lord Ganesha temple to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.