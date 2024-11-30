Aries: Your personality will shine like a captivating fragrance today. Instead of staying idle, take the initiative to engage in activities that could enhance your earning potential. A festive vibe at home will lighten your mood—make sure to actively participate rather than staying on the sidelines. Trust your partner without hesitation, as doubt can create unnecessary strain. Dedicate quality time to the younger members of your family, as neglecting this could disrupt the harmony you’re striving to maintain. Your marriage will feel exceptionally fulfilling today, and your calm demeanor will help create a positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: Incorporate white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermilion in your daily prayers and rituals to attract prosperity and abundance.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.