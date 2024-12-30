Aries: Your health remains in good condition today. It’s a great opportunity to seek financial advice from the elders in your family, focusing on management and savings, and apply these tips in your routine. While work might feel stressful and exhausting, spending time with friends will help you unwind and stay cheerful. Be cautious, as a one-sided attraction could lead to disappointment. Attending lectures or seminars today could inspire new growth opportunities. In your free time, you may explore practical solutions to a lingering issue. However, your spouse's off mood might irritate you. Remedy: The Moon symbolizes women and girls, so avoid hurting their emotions. Treat your partner with respect to ensure a smooth love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.