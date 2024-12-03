Aries: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. However, financial gains may fall short of your expectations. Unexpected good news from distant relatives could bring joy to your family. Stay cautious, as someone might attempt to harm your reputation. Deserving employees may receive promotions or financial rewards. Business-related travel will likely yield long-term benefits. On the personal front, you may face a serious disagreement with your spouse. Remedy: Eating meals on a bronze plate may help enhance positivity in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.