Aries: Your health will stay in good shape today. However, be cautious as there's a chance some of your movable belongings could be stolen, so take extra care of them. If you're considering moving to a new home, it will bring positive changes. In romantic matters, avoid being too pushy. You'll be full of fresh ideas today, and your chosen activities may bring rewards beyond your expectations. Married life might come with some challenges, and you could face a few today. Just like the weather, your mood may shift several times throughout the day. Remedy: To strengthen your financial situation, apply a saffron mark on your forehead and near your navel.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.