Aries: Elders are encouraged to channel their energy into productive and positive activities, which can yield rewarding outcomes. Today, you’ll carry a positive aura and leave home feeling uplifted, though your mood might dip if you experience a loss, such as the misplacement or theft of a valuable item. For students, overindulgence in outdoor activities at the expense of academics might lead to parental disapproval. Striking a balance between career planning and recreational pursuits is key to keeping both yourself and your parents satisfied. In your love life, there’s a chance someone might cause interference or misunderstandings. Those under this zodiac sign are known for their intriguing personalities—they thrive in the company of friends yet cherish moments of solitude. Today, you’ll carve out some precious "me time" from your busy schedule, allowing for self-reflection and relaxation. Although the day may not go entirely as planned, you’ll share some memorable moments with your partner, making it special nonetheless. Expect a slow-paced day that invites you to relax, rejuvenate, and enjoy much-needed rest. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively in your home to attract financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Light Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.