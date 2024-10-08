Aries: You will find relief from the stress and pressures you've been dealing with for a long time. Now is the right time to make changes in your lifestyle to keep those worries at bay for good. Someone with big ideas and plans may catch your attention—make sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. A person who previously held grudges against you may approach to clear the air and reconcile. You might also experience a new kind of romance. Be cautious and thoroughly read any business or legal documents before signing them. Today, you'll feel like escaping to a peaceful place away from family. An old friend may visit and remind you of beautiful memories with your spouse. Remedy: Avoid consuming alcohol, and non-vegetarian food, and always respect and honour women for continued financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.