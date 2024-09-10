Cancer: Your energy levels will be high today. Take the time to thoroughly investigate any investment opportunity that catches your eye—consult with experts before making any commitments. There may be some challenges on the family front, and neglecting your responsibilities could lead to frustration from loved ones. You'll experience the joy of deep, soulful love today, so make time for it. Don't let others take credit for your hard work. Before starting a new project, seek advice from those with experience in the field. If possible, meet them today to gain valuable insights. Your spouse will make you feel truly special, like you're the only one in their world. Remedy: Feeding grass to cows will help bring prosperity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3:30 pm