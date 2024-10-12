Cancer: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. Today, you might need to spend money on your partner's health, but don’t worry—your long-term savings will prove useful. Social events offer a great chance to strengthen your connections with influential people. A sudden romantic spark might catch you by surprise. Despite a packed schedule, you'll carve out some time for yourself and engage in creative activities. You and your spouse could receive wonderful news today. Don’t stress over others' opinions—just focus on making the right choices, and everything will fall into place. Remedy: Incorporate white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermilion in your daily prayers and rituals to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.