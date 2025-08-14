Cancer: Your courteous nature will earn you admiration, with many people offering words of praise. If an investment scheme catches your attention, dig deeper to understand it thoroughly and seek expert advice before committing. Spending time in social activities with your family will keep everyone relaxed and in good spirits. If you’re thinking about marrying your partner, today is a good day to discuss it—just be sure you already know how they feel about you. Take charge of your career decisions yourself, as doing so will bring you positive results. After days of being busy, you’ll finally get some time for yourself. Married life will feel harmonious and joyful today. Remedy: Use green-coloured vehicles to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.