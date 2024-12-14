Cancer: Workplace pressure from seniors and disagreements at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. Today, you might realize the true value of money as financial needs arise, but you may find yourself short of funds. Fortunately, the love and care from elders and family members will offer comfort. Your energy levels will soar, thanks to the happiness your beloved brings into your life. Students may find themselves distracted by spending excessive time on their mobile phones. On the bright side, your spouse will set aside past disagreements and express their love, making your day special. If loneliness creeps in during idle moments, don't let it weigh you down—spend quality time with friends to lift your spirits. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract success and positivity in your work or business life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.