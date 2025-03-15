Cancer: Today, you'll be filled with boundless energy and enthusiasm, seizing every opportunity that comes your way. Your attempts to save money may fall short, but don't worry — things will improve soon. An old friend’s visit later in the day will brighten your evening, giving you a chance to relive cherished childhood memories. Romance may be in the air, with the possibility of someone expressing their feelings. Work commitments may require your attention in the evening as a pending task demands your time. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today promises to bring warmth and connection. While relationships are important, you also have a world of your own — take time today to explore that side of yourself. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by showing respect and kindness to your sister, daughter, and aunts (both maternal and paternal).

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.