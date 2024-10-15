Cancer: Engage in charity or donation activities for mental peace. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money. Friends and loved ones will offer their support. Don't give in to emotional pressures from your partner. You'll have little time to relax today, as unfinished tasks will keep you busy. However, despite your hectic schedule, you'll manage to find some time for yourself and can use it to pursue something creative. Your spouse's behavior might cause you some discomfort today. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by serving and caring for grandparents and the elderly.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.