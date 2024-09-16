Cancer: Those heading out for fun today will experience sheer pleasure and enjoyment. Since money can be needed at any time, it's a good idea to plan your finances and start saving as much as possible. Spending time with relatives will work in your favour. You'll feel deeply connected to your partner today, realizing their love is truly soulful. Your boss's good mood might create a lively and positive atmosphere at work. Be cautious about forming friendships with people who tend to waste your time. In married life, touches, kisses, and hugs hold special meaning—you'll feel this deeply today. Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, regularly worship the silver idol of your presiding deity at home.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:30 pm.