Cancer: Focus on physical, mental, and moral education to achieve well-rounded development. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Financial improvements are on the horizon. The festive atmosphere at home will help relieve your stress—make sure to participate rather than just observe. Your romantic fantasies may come true today. Attending lectures and seminars will spark new ideas for growth. Be cautious while handling correspondence. Your partner is in a fantastic mood today, and a little effort from you can make it the best day of your married life. Remedy: For a balanced, healthy life, donate green fabric and bangles to eunuchs. This act of kindness helps reduce the negative effects of Mercury.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.