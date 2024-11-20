Cancer: Meditation will bring you much-needed relief today. Businesspeople and traders are likely to enjoy profits, bringing smiles and satisfaction. Your partner will be supportive and helpful throughout the day. Romance and socializing will dominate your thoughts, even if some tasks remain unfinished. Convincing your partners to align with your plans may prove challenging. People born under this zodiac sign often have a unique mix of social and solitary tendencies. While you may feel energized among friends, you’ll also cherish some alone time. Fortunately, you’ll manage to carve out moments for yourself from a busy schedule. Today, you will truly experience the bliss of married life. Remedy: For a successful professional or business life, offer eight pieces of coal into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm.