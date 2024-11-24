Cancer: You will be energetic and active throughout the day, with your health supporting you well. However, be cautious with financial transactions or document signing, as there is a chance of monetary loss. Significant changes in your home environment are likely. You may struggle to express your emotions to your partner today. Avoid signing business or legal documents without thoroughly reviewing them. Jumping to conclusions or acting hastily could lead to disappointment. Your busy schedule might make your spouse feel neglected, and they may express their dissatisfaction in the evening. Remedy: Plant and nurture yellow flowering plants at home to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.