Cancer: Spending time playing with kids will offer you a deeply healing experience. Those in business dealings abroad are likely to see financial gains today. However, someone at home may get irritated if you've been neglecting your household responsibilities. To offer your wife emotional support, it's important to truly understand her feelings. Today is not ideal for inviting your boss or seniors to your home. If you've been busy lately, you'll finally have some time to relax. It seems like today will be better than most days with your life partner. Remedy: Avoid accumulating junk. Declutter by discarding broken shoes and faded clothes to bring more positivity and success into your work life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.