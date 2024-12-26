Cancer: Your anxiety will fade away as you take control of the situation. You'll realize it is as fragile as a soap bubble, bursting at the first sign of courage. Travel might feel hectic and stressful for some, but it could bring financial gains. Children may fall short of your expectations, but instead of disappointment, motivate them to align with your dreams. A short vacation with your beloved promises to be unforgettable. Work quietly towards your goals and keep your plans private until you succeed. Be mindful of overspending if you go shopping. Your spouse is likely to shower you with special attention today. Remedy: Greet the rising Sun while chanting Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.