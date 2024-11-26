Cancer: Today is favourable for focusing on activities that enhance your health. Handle all commitments and financial dealings with caution to avoid any mishaps. Support from relatives will ease your mind and lighten your burdens. A marriage proposal might transform your love life into a lifelong bond. Sincere efforts in the right direction will lead to rewarding outcomes. You may feel the urge to retreat to a peaceful place, away from the company of relatives, for some quiet time. If you've been yearning for your spouse's affection, today will fulfil that longing with love and warmth. Remedy: Distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice to the poor and needy to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.