Cancer: Losing your temper might lead to arguments and confrontations, so try to stay calm. Conservative investments could bring good financial returns today. You might embrace a fresh change with a new look, outfit, or even new friends. A positive message or good communication from your partner or spouse will boost your morale. Opportunities for new jobs or business proposals could make your day brighter. However, avoid jumping to conclusions or taking unnecessary actions, as it could lead to frustration. Your spouse is likely to do something truly special for you, making the day memorable. Remedy: Light a lamp and worship Lord Bhairav at home to maintain peace and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.