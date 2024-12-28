Cancer: Tensions at home might make you feel angry, and suppressing these emotions could lead to physical discomfort. Engage in physical activities to release stress, or better yet, remove yourself from the irritating situation altogether. If you are involved in a money-related legal case, the court is likely to decide in your favour today, bringing financial benefits. While activities with friends will be enjoyable, avoid overspending, or you might return home with empty pockets. Today, you will understand that love is a spiritual and sacred experience, akin to worship. Speak your mind without hesitation, as openness will strengthen your relationships. Your spouse will make you feel truly special as if you’re their entire world. Unemployed individuals may face challenges in finding their desired job, so it’s crucial to intensify your efforts and stay determined. Remedy: For better health, distribute white, scented sweets to underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.