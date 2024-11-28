Cancer: Avoid self-medicating, as it may increase the risk of dependency. Employed individuals may find themselves in need of a stable financial cushion, but past unnecessary expenditures could create challenges. Focus on cultivating positivity in your thoughts and refining your communication to provide valuable support to your family. Forgive your partner's past indifference to strengthen your bond and bring meaning to your relationship. Those engaged in foreign trade are likely to achieve favorable outcomes today, while working professionals can showcase their full potential and skills at the workplace. Be mindful of your words, especially in conversations with influential individuals, to maintain good relations. An unexpected and delightful surprise may enhance your marital bliss. Remedy: Feed young girls under the age of 9 years to promote good health and attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.