Cancer: Making some physical changes today could significantly enhance your appearance and boost your confidence. If you own land and are looking to sell, you may find an excellent buyer and secure a good price. Tensions at home might leave you feeling upset, but they offer an opportunity to learn and grow from the challenges you face. Be cautious about expressing romantic feelings today, as it might not go as planned. Your dedication to helping those who rely on you will strengthen your relationships. However, a revelation from your past might leave your spouse feeling a bit hurt—handle the situation with care and understanding. Treat yourself to some well-deserved indulgence after a long week, and consider inviting your friends to join in for even more enjoyment. Remedy: Soak the roots of a Vidhara tree in water overnight, and drink the infused water in the morning to foster harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Grey/Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.