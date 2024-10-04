Cancer: Starting your day with yoga and meditation will help you stay energized and focused throughout. Be mindful not to get carried away with impulsive spending, especially on entertainment. You may feel like celebrating today and enjoy spending money on family and friends. This day could become unforgettable if you don't miss the chance to express your love. Later in the day, you'll want to spend time with family, but an argument with a loved one could spoil your mood. A series of disagreements might make you consider ending a relationship but don't make any hasty decisions. Be extra cautious while driving today, as someone else's carelessness could cause issues. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.