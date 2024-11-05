Cancer: Engaging in creative work will help you feel relaxed. You’re likely to see financial gains tonight, as any money you've loaned out may be repaid. This is also a good time to share your new plans and projects with your parents to gain their support. Romance is in the air, and there’s a good chance you'll feel especially appreciated at work today. You’ll also use your free time to complete tasks you've previously left unfinished. Expect a romantic vibe from your spouse. Remedy: To keep your partner happy, consider gifting red or maroon clothing to your father and teacher.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.