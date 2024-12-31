Capricorn: You’ll enjoy excellent health today, with your positive and cheerful mindset serving as the perfect boost to keep you confident. Financial improvements are likely later in the day. Your curiosity and desire to learn will open doors to new friendships. The chance to form a romantic connection is strong, but be cautious about sharing personal or confidential information. Postpone any new projects or major expenses for now. Spending time with a friend is a great idea, but avoid consuming alcohol, as it may lead to unproductive use of your time. By the end of the day, you’ll truly appreciate the joys of a happy married life. Remedy: To enhance your career prospects, grow and nurture a tulsi plant in a central but uncluttered space in your home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.