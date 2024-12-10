Capricorn: You will have the opportunity to enjoy some leisure time today. It’s a good day to seek financial advice from senior family members and incorporate their suggestions into your daily life. Your family will hold a special place in your thoughts and actions. However, your romantic relationship may face some challenges. At work, focus on your responsibilities, as your boss will not appreciate excuses—stay diligent to maintain a positive impression. Avoid spending excessive time with friends, as this could lead to complications in the future. Additionally, your spouse may be preoccupied with their own social circle today, which could leave you feeling a bit upset. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, avoid cruelty toward animals and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle together with your partner. This practice can greatly strengthen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.