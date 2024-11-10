Capricorn: Today is an excellent day to focus on activities that support your health. You’ll radiate positive energy and step out in good spirits, though your mood could be dampened if a valued item is lost or stolen. Some people may overpromise and underdeliver—don’t let their empty words distract you. Your bright eyes could lighten up even the darkest night for your partner, so don’t take them for granted. Business-related travel will be beneficial in the long run. With a little extra effort, today could turn out to be one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin with you to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1.50 pm to 2.15 pm.