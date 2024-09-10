Capricorn: Avoid oily and spicy foods today. You'll earn well, but be mindful not to spend it too quickly. Your childlike innocence will be key in resolving a family issue. Love will feel like spring today—full of warmth, beauty, and joy. At work, you'll be recognized for your good deeds. If you're older, consider reconnecting with old friends during your free time. Positive surprises may arise in your married life today. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother, grandmother, or other elder women for a healthy life.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.