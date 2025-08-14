Capricorn: An ailment may be affecting your mood and the overall happiness of your family. Focus on overcoming it at the earliest to restore joy at home. Avoid making any investments today without proper consultation. Encourage your child to meet your expectations, but remember not to demand miracles—your support and motivation will uplift their confidence. You may find yourself missing someone deeply, making smiles feel empty and laughter hollow. Attending lectures or seminars today will spark fresh ideas for personal and professional growth. If you’re married with children, they might express disappointment about not getting enough of your time. The morning may bring small hurdles, like a power outage slowing you down, but your spouse’s support will make everything easier. Remedy: Place crystal balls in your bedroom to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.