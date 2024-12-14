Capricorn: Workplace pressure from seniors and disagreements at home may cause stress, affecting your focus on tasks. Avoid investing in joint ventures or questionable financial schemes today. Spending the evening with friends, however, will help lift your spirits and bring joy. A long period of loneliness may finally come to an end as you cross paths with someone special who feels like your soulmate. Unfortunately, some of your free time might be wasted on unproductive or unnecessary activities. On a positive note, you’ll relive cherished romantic moments with your spouse, bringing warmth and nostalgia to your day. Your energetic and enthusiastic approach at work is likely to leave a favorable impression on your colleagues. Remedy: For financial stability, offer food items made with ingredients like jaggery, wheat, or saffron to your father or father figures.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.