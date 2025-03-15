Capricorn: You may face some setbacks today, but don’t be discouraged. Instead, use these challenges as stepping stones to work harder and achieve your goals. A relative may offer support during this difficult time. You might need to spend money on your partner's health today, but don’t worry — your long-term savings will prove useful in covering the expenses. A disagreement with your spouse could cause mental strain, but try not to dwell on it. Remember, true peace comes from accepting what you cannot change. On a brighter note, expect a pleasant surprise as your beloved may shower you with thoughtful gifts. Today, you may stumble upon an old item at home that brings back memories, and you could spend much of the day cleaning or organizing it. Your partner may unexpectedly do something wonderful that leaves a lasting impression. If the day feels dull, add some excitement by trying something new and creative. Remedy: For a happy and harmonious family life, seek the blessings of elderly women by touching their feet continuously for 108 days.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.45 pm.