Capricorn: Your health requires attention today. It's wise to avoid making any investments. However, unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy to your entire family. Today, you and your partner will be completely immersed in each other, setting aside all other concerns—work, money, friends, and family. If you're planning to take a day off, don’t worry—everything will run smoothly in your absence, and any issues that arise will be easy to resolve when you return. Those born under this sign might enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with siblings, strengthening your bond. Expect a truly wonderful evening with your spouse. Remedy: Donate a cot to saints or physically challenged individuals to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.