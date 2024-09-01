Capricorn: Pressure from your seniors at work and disagreements at home could cause stress, affecting your focus on tasks. Be mindful of overspending on entertainment or cosmetic purchases. It's important to be considerate, especially with those who love and care for you. There could be some challenges in your love life today. However, positive changes may occur in your work environment. Listening to others' advice could be beneficial. You might find yourself worried about your spouse's health, adding to your stress. Remedy: Wearing black clothing regularly can help strengthen and stabilize your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.