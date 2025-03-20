Capricorn: Excessive excitement and intense emotions could take a toll on your nervous system. To maintain your well-being, practice emotional control. If you manage your decisions wisely today, you have the potential to earn some extra money. However, someone close to you may overreact to financial matters, causing some tension at home. Avoid excessive displays of affection in every situation, as this may strain your relationship instead of strengthening it. For businesspeople, today is promising—a sudden work-related trip could bring positive outcomes. You'll find yourself drawn to activities you once loved as a child, bringing back fond memories. Later in the day, you'll enjoy a heartfelt conversation with your partner, reminding you just how much you cherish each other. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, offer rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5.40 pm to 7 pm.