Capricorn: Your health will remain excellent, even on a busy day. A disagreement with your spouse over financial matters may arise, but your calm demeanour will help resolve it smoothly. Spending too much time at work could affect your domestic life, so balance is key. Today, you’ll have the opportunity to prevent someone’s heart from breaking, adding positivity to your day. Workplace activities will pick up pace as your colleagues and seniors offer full support. As a person of interesting contradictions, you may enjoy lively moments with friends but also cherish your alone time. Fortunately, you’ll find some "me time" in your schedule. On the brighter side, expect plenty of hugs from your spouse, reminding you of their health and emotional benefits. Remedy: For career growth, donate food, mats, sweets, and a mirror in a bamboo basket to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.