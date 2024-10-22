Capricorn: Tensions at home may stir anger within you, and bottling up these emotions could lead to physical discomfort. Engage in physical activity to release the stress, and if possible, distance yourself from the source of irritation. Financial challenges might make saving difficult today, so it's wise to manage your expenses carefully. On a brighter note, rituals or ceremonies will take place at home, adding a sense of harmony and tradition to your day. Love will be in the air, and you’ll find yourself immersed in romantic moments, like the fragrance of roses surrounding you. A long-term project you’ve been working on may face unexpected delays, testing your patience. However, quality time with your siblings—perhaps watching a movie or match together—will help strengthen your bond. The day will end on a high note with exciting and memorable moments shared with your spouse. Remedy: For good health, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp (diya) at its base.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.