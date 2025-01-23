Capricorn: Avoid letting unwanted thoughts take over your mind. Focus on staying calm and stress-free, as this will strengthen your mental resilience. Financial constraints may temporarily delay some important tasks. However, for some, a new addition to the family will bring moments of joy and celebration. An unexpected romantic connection might develop if you spend the evening socializing with friends. Students are likely to have an excellent day, performing well in their exams. Use this success as motivation to work even harder rather than letting it inflate your ego. If you've been criticized for not spending enough time with your family, you may plan to make up for it today. However, unexpected work might disrupt your intentions. On the bright side, today promises to be one of the most beautiful days of your married life. Remedy: To improve your financial prospects, place a silver coin in a container of Gangajal and keep it in your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.