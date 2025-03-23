Capricorn: Your polite and kind demeanor will earn you appreciation, with many people offering you words of praise. However, it may not be the most financially favorable day, so be mindful of your expenses and manage your budget wisely. An old friend might reach out in the evening, bringing back cherished memories. Your presence brings joy and meaning to your beloved’s life. You may find yourself handling major land deals or coordinating entertainment projects. Stay open to advice from others, as it could prove beneficial today. This day has the potential to be one of the most beautiful moments of your married life. Remedy: Donate white-colored clothes or fabrics to women to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.