Capricorn: A tendency to doubt yourself could lead to setbacks today, but your financial situation is likely to improve as the day progresses. Make sure to spend quality time with your children, as it will be important. Romance will occupy your thoughts and emotions. You'll find yourself in the spotlight today, with success well within your grasp. However, you may feel frustrated at work due to certain issues, and might waste time dwelling on them. By the end of the day, you'll come to realize just how much you mean to your partner. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating black grams, Bengal grams, black clothing, and mustard oil.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.