Capricorn: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your endeavors. If you’ve been waiting for a debtor to repay you, today might bring a pleasant surprise as they return the money unexpectedly. This could also help you clear outstanding family debts. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it as magical as possible. You’ll also tackle several small but important tasks that have been pending for a while. Remember, time is valuable, so use it wisely to achieve your goals. At the same time, embrace flexibility and prioritize moments with your family. In your married life, today will stand out as an extraordinary and memorable day. Remedy: Feeding a white female dog will strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.