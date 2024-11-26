Capricorn: Your health will remain stable, even with a packed schedule. If you’ve invested in overseas property, this could be the day to sell it at a profitable rate, boosting your financial standing. Be mindful of your family obligations and ensure you dedicate time to them. Your heart will resonate with love, as your connection with your partner grows stronger and more harmonious today. Recent business connections are likely to prove advantageous in the future, so nurture these relationships carefully. You’ll also have ample free time today, which you can use to pursue personal interests, enjoy a good book, or relax with your favorite music. However, be cautious of people who may attempt to create misunderstandings in your relationships. Trust your instincts and avoid acting on the advice of outsiders. Remedy: To enhance career prospects, float an empty mud pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.